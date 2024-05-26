Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, sends a heartfelt note to his IPL 2024 final opponent Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two sides will clash in the final of IPL 17 on May 26, 2024, at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The two captains praised one other’s teams for their outstanding performances this season. Shreyas Iyer reminded Pat Cummins of their defeat in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad, but the SRH captain expressed optimism in giving the opponent a ‘difficult time’ in the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns for the third time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last two encounters, including Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer and his team emerged victorious on both occasions.

And by best, I mean ours: Shreyas Iyer to Pat Cummins ahead of IPL 2024 final

KKR will play their fourth IPL final. They won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 under Gambhir’s leadership. The Kolkata Knight Riders will be seeking to win the prized IPL trophy for the third time, bringing an end to their ten-year title drought.

Ahead of the final title clash, the Indian Premier League (IPL) posted a video on its X handle (previously Twitter) in which Shreyas Iyer sent a heartfelt note to SRH captain Pat Cummins and reminded him that KKR is the best team in the competition.

“Dear Pat, today I thought it might be fun to drop you a little note. First off, let me just say you’ve done an amazing job leading the Orange Army this season. Mercurial is the way you describe SRH. But today You will be against colors that will be familiar to you. Purple and gold. It’s time for the Tata IPL Grand Finale. Here’s to a thrilling final. May the best team win. And by best, I mean ours. Army KKR. Your opponent, Shreyas Iyer,” Shreyas Iyer says in the video.

