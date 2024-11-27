LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had a funny reaction to the viral meme featuring KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant that called him a toxic boss. The meme went viral on social media, once LSG splurged INR 27 Crores on Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

This bid made Rishabh Pant the most expensive ever buy at an IPL, surpassing PBKS’ bid of Rs 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer earlier in the day.

Pant is expected to take over as LSG’s captain from India teammate KL Rahul, who has parted ways with the side after three years. LSG did not keep Rahul as the franchise that failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

“Boss bohot toxic hai”- Viral KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant meme

After the IPL auction, a meme had gone viral where Rahul can be seemingly telling Pant that Goenka can be a tough (toxic) boss.

“Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bahot toxic hai (Look brother, the company is good, the reputation is good, but the boss is very toxic),” the meme read.

This meme was referring to when LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted berating KL Rahul on the field after SRH demolished LSG in an IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad. Goenka was dissatisfied with his team’s performance in the match, as SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs.

I will scold you too: Sanjiv Goenka reacts to viral meme

Goenka received major backlash on social media for the way he had berated Rahul on the field as the cricketer looked hapless in front of the boss. Though the LSG owner tried to make up with Rahul, by calling him for dinner at his residence in Kolkata, things had soured between the two.

During an interview with Times Now, Goenka stated that while he had not come across the meme, the LSG owner conceded that he can be a stern employer when necessary.

“Maine meme nahi dekha hai but itna keh sakta hoon ki boss loving bhi hai, caring bhi aur tough bhi. Jab love ki zarurat hoti hai to love deta hai. Jab caring ki zarurat hoti hai to caring bhi deta hain. Aur jab daant ki zarurat hoti hai to daant bhi deta hai (I haven’t seen the meme but I can re-affirm that the boss is loving, caring and tough as well. When you need love, he gives you love. When you need caring, he gives you caring. Similarly, when you need some scolding, he will scold you too),” Goena said during an interaction on Times Now.

