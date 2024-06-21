Ravindra Jadeja was ecstatic after he won the ‘best fielder’ medal after India’s win over Afghanistan in their recent T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados on June 20, 2024. In joy of winning the medal, Jadeja proceeded to lift Rahul Dravid to celebrate.

Ravindra Jadeja may not have made substantial contributions with the bat or ball in this T20 World Cup yet, but the number of runs he saves in the field and the magnificent catches he makes make a big difference.

On Thursday, India trounced Afghanistan by 47 runs to begin their Super Eights campaign on a high note, with Jadeja taking two deep catches and saving more than a few runs in the field.

Jadeja first caught Mohammad Nabi at deep midwicket from Kuldeep Yadav in the 17th over, then Arshdeep Singh claimed his maiden wicket in the following over, catching Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan at deep third man.

Ravindra Jadeja wins best fielder medal and lifts Rahul Dravid off the floor in celebration

As India thrashed the Rashid Khan-led team, there was elation throughout the dressing room, and Dilip kept everyone guessing with his finest fielder selections. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Rishabh Pant were all praised for their fielding efforts during the game.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) released a link to a video on their official X handle showing fielding coach T Dilip presenting the ‘fielder of the match medal’ in the Indian dressing room following the match. Dilip lauded Jadeja’s lightning-fast skills on the field as well as his sharp senses.

Dilip then stated that India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid, would present the medal while the cricketers cheered him on. Dravid then presents the medal to Jadeja, who pulls him up in his arms.

“This medal is very important, I am very happy to get this medal today and I am very very inspired from Mohammad Siraj. Thank you Siraj, cheers!”, Jadeja said on winning the medal as he lifted coach Dravid.

