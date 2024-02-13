sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Watch: Mohammad Naim’s Bizarre Dismissal As He Hits Wicket After Hitting The Ball For A Boundary

Watch: Mohammad Naim’s Bizarre Dismissal As He Hits Wicket After Hitting The Ball For A Boundary

Sportzwiki Editor

Feb 13, 2024 at 11:49 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Watch: Mohammad Naim&#8217;s Bizarre Dismissal As He Hits Wicket After Hitting The Ball For A Boundary

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Naim, on Friday (February 9), fell victim to a bizarre dismissal during the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The incident took place during the 26th match of the competition between Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians.

Opening the innings for the Dhaka-based outfit, Mohammad Naim was well set and was batting on 64 runs off 44 balls. It was the 17th over of the innings and the left-handed batsman decided to play an unorthodox shot as he looked to shift gears. However, his decision backfired spectacularly as he ended up losing his wicket for his shot selection.

On the fifth ball of the over bowled by Matthew Forde, Mohammad Naim went for a reverse ramp off a slower bouncer. The ball was well out of his reach and would have been a wide had he decided against playing it. However, he decided to go for the shot and made a decent connection to get the ball past the fielder at short-third.

But he lost his balance while playing the shot and ended up hitting the stumps with his bat. As a result, he had to walk back to the dressing room even though the ball had raced towards the boundary.

Watch Mohammad Naim’s dismissal:

 

Mohammad Naim’s fine fifty helped Dhaka post a competitive total of 175 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs. However, his efforts were not enough for his side to register a win as Towhid Hridoy’s brilliant century took Comilla helped the Victorians chase down the total. The Victorians were reeling at 23 for 3 before Hridoy and Brooke Guest added 84 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brooke departed after scoring 34. The batsmen who followed Brooke also failed to do well with the bat. However, Hridoy stood firm at one end and scored a brilliant 108 to take his side home with a ball remaining. His 108-run knock came off 57 balls and was studded with 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Tagged:

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

BPL 2024

Mohammad Naim

Related Article
Watch: Mohammad Naim&#8217;s Bizarre Dismissal As He Hits Wicket After Hitting The Ball For A Boundary
Watch: Mohammad Naim’s Bizarre Dismissal As He Hits Wicket After Hitting The Ball For A Boundary

Feb 13, 2024, 11:49 AM

Afif Hossain And Mohammad Naim Recalled By Bangladesh For Afghanistan ODIs
Afif Hossain And Mohammad Naim Recalled By Bangladesh For Afghanistan ODIs

Jun 19, 2023, 12:02 PM

Shahid Afridi Urged Bangladesh To Do Some &#8220;Soul Searching&#8221; After Pakistan Won 3-0 In T20Is
Shahid Afridi Urged Bangladesh To Do Some “Soul Searching” After Pakistan Won 3-0 In T20Is

Nov 23, 2021, 3:40 PM

Tamim Iqbal Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour Due To Thumb Injury
Tamim Iqbal Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour Due To Thumb Injury

Nov 23, 2021, 2:26 PM

Mohammad Saifuddin Is Ruled Out Of 2021 T20I World Cup With Back Injury, Rubel Hossain Came As A Replacement
Mohammad Saifuddin Is Ruled Out Of 2021 T20I World Cup With Back Injury, Rubel Hossain Came As A Replacement

Oct 27, 2021, 6:16 PM

Bangladesh Want To Go To 2021 T20I World Cup With Confidence: Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh Want To Go To 2021 T20I World Cup With Confidence: Shakib Al Hasan

Sep 12, 2021, 3:20 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy