Watch: Mohammad Naim’s Bizarre Dismissal As He Hits Wicket After Hitting The Ball For A Boundary

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Naim, on Friday (February 9), fell victim to a bizarre dismissal during the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The incident took place during the 26th match of the competition between Durdanto Dhaka and Comilla Victorians.

Opening the innings for the Dhaka-based outfit, Mohammad Naim was well set and was batting on 64 runs off 44 balls. It was the 17th over of the innings and the left-handed batsman decided to play an unorthodox shot as he looked to shift gears. However, his decision backfired spectacularly as he ended up losing his wicket for his shot selection.

On the fifth ball of the over bowled by Matthew Forde, Mohammad Naim went for a reverse ramp off a slower bouncer. The ball was well out of his reach and would have been a wide had he decided against playing it. However, he decided to go for the shot and made a decent connection to get the ball past the fielder at short-third.

But he lost his balance while playing the shot and ended up hitting the stumps with his bat. As a result, he had to walk back to the dressing room even though the ball had raced towards the boundary.

Watch Mohammad Naim’s dismissal:

Mohammad Naim’s fine fifty helped Dhaka post a competitive total of 175 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs. However, his efforts were not enough for his side to register a win as Towhid Hridoy’s brilliant century took Comilla helped the Victorians chase down the total. The Victorians were reeling at 23 for 3 before Hridoy and Brooke Guest added 84 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brooke departed after scoring 34. The batsmen who followed Brooke also failed to do well with the bat. However, Hridoy stood firm at one end and scored a brilliant 108 to take his side home with a ball remaining. His 108-run knock came off 57 balls and was studded with 8 fours and 7 sixes.