Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen were engaged in a heated war of words in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Both wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen and Mohammad Rizwan made significant contributions during the game. Both players were leading scorers for their respective teams. Rizwan hit a stunning 80 off 82 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Klaasen, on the other hand, hammered 97 off only 74 balls. He was South Africa’s leading run-scorer in the match, hitting 8 fours and 4 sixes. Rizwan was ultimately pleased when his team won the match.

During the game, South Africa’s wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen had a verbal altercation with Pakistan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

As the conversation became heated, Babar Azam had to intervene to separate the two of them and calm them down. The incident occurred following the 26th over of South Africa’s innings, delivered by fast bowler Haris Rauf.

Heinrich Klaasen, who was dissatisfied with the ball’s condition, started a heated debate with Haris Rauf initially. However, Mohammad Rizwan joined in the argument quickly, aggravating the situation.

Klaasen and Rizwan engaged in a furious storm of words as the umpires attempted to calm both parties. Rizwan even pointed his finger at Klaasen during the argument. When it became clear that the disagreement was not going to end, Babar Azam intervened to move them apart so that the game could resume.

Pakistan wins the ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan scored 329 runs batting first thanks to half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Kamran Ghulam. Babar scored 73 off 95 balls while Ghulam smashed a brutal 63 off just 32 balls. Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka picked up four wickets on ODI debut.

In reply, Klaasen made 97 runs, while Shaheen Afridi finished with 4-47 while his new-ball partner Naseem Shah picked up 3-37. South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Pakistan bowlers bowled tightly. The batters got starts but couldn’t convert them into a big one.

