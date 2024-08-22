Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, hit an outrageous shot to get his half-century on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi on Thursday, August 22.

A clinical batting display from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan turn the tide against Bangladesh after the visitors won the toss and chose to bowl first in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan’s start was shaky, with Abdullah Shafique removed for two runs by Hasan Mahmud. Shan Masood followed quickly for 6 runs after a questionable judgment, while Pakistan’s finest batsman, Babar Azam, scored a two-ball duck.

Pakistan was down by 16/3, but Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub (56) contributed 98 runs for the fourth wicket. Pakistan found themselves in trouble when Saim fell, but then Mohammad Rizwan joined Saud Shakeel and pulled Pakistan out of trouble.

Mohammad Rizwan plays an audacious ramp shot to reach his fifty

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit an incredible shot to get his half-century on day two of the current test. Pacer Nahid Rana delivered a fast bouncer, and Rizwan appeared undecided about whether to play or leave the ball. The right-handed batter attempted to duck his shot since the ball was too near to his body. Rizwan had now reached the half-century mark.

The shot happened in the 53rd over of Pakistan’s first innings. Nahid bowled the bouncer on the chest, and Rizwan managed to get it over the two slip fielders, sending the ball racing away to the boundary. Interestingly, the hitter smashed back-to-back boundaries against Nahid’s comparable delivery off the next ball.

Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each on Day 1, but have looked bewildered on Day 2. At the time of writing, both Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit centuries and added 214 runs for the 5th wicket. Pakistan has scored 336/4 in 88 overs.

