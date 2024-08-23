Mohammad Rizwan not only shined with the bat in the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh being played in Rawalpindi. Rizwan first helped Pakistan recover from a precarious position with the bat and then showcased brilliancy behind the stumps as well.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 171* as Pakistan declared their first innings on 448/6. He added 240 runs for the fifth wicket with vice-captain Saud Shakeel, who had made 141 runs. Pakistan was reduced to 16/3 after being asked to bat first by Bangladesh.

After Shakeel added 98 runs for the 4th wicket with Saim Ayub (56), it was Rizwan who took the attack back to Bangladesh. He counterattacked both the spinners and the pacers as Pakistan made their way towards a big total, in which they succeeded.

Naseem Shah and Khurram Shahzad helped Pakistan get a good start with the ball as well, as Naseem got rid of Zakir Hasan for 12 and Shahzad removed captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 16 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan’s brilliant catch behind the stumps sends back Zakir Hasan

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan held onto a superb catch on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan delivered a one-handed stunner behind the stumps to eliminate Zakir Hasan in Bangladesh’s first innings of the series opener.

The incident happened in the 17th over when Naseem Shah bowled a back-of-a-length delivery. Zakir executed an off-side drive with minimum foot movement, resulting in a thick outside edge.

The ball was headed toward the first slip, where Babar Azam was stationed. The Pakistani wicketkeeper jumped to the left and caught the ball with his left hand.

After catching the ball, he slumped to the ground. Rizwan was warmly embraced by Babar and the rest of the team for his exceptional fielding abilities. Mohammad Rizwan surprised the crowd with his stunning one-handed catch.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the video clip and captioned it: “Absolute ripper of a catch! 😲 The @iMRizwanPak 𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 gives @iNaseemShah his first wicket of the day.”

