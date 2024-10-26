MS Dhoni, former Team India captain and wicketkeeper batter, described his experience watching the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. The 43-year-old got into the specifics when speaking at a promotional event.

MS Dhoni withdrew from the sport in 2020, leaving behind one of Indian cricket’s most devoted servants. He is India’s most successful captain, having won three ICC trophies.

Following him, Rohit Sharma became a World Cup-winning captain. Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting summit showdown on June 29 to win their second Men’s T20 World Cup of the year.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were key players in the triumph, and both veterans announced their retirement from T20Is following the match. Kohli was named Player of the Final, while Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Tournament award.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling wizardry and Jasprit Bumrah’s pinpoint precision secured the seven-run victory, while Suryakumar Yadav’s boundary-line catch was an immediate highlight.

“Zyaada tar dost bahar chale gaye”- MS Dhoni on his friends leaving during India’s T20 WC final

MS Dhoni, at an event, recently, revealed that many of his friends had gathered at his farmhouse in Ranchi to enjoy the final between India and South Africa. Chasing 177 to win their maiden T20 World Cup, Quinton de Kock gave a flying start with 39 in 31 balls.

Then, Heinrich Klaasen took over and smashed 52 in 27 balls, getting support from Tristan Stubbs (31) and David Miller (21). Klaasen even hit Axar Patel for 24 runs in one over to bring momentum into South Africa’s corner with 31 runs needed in 30 balls.

“We were at home, some friends had come over. The way the second innings was going, zyaada tar dost bahar chale gaye the (most of them had gone out). They said to me, it is done, come join us outside. I said to them that in cricket, it is not over until it is over. None of them believed, even I was questioning but on the inside, I was asking abhi kya hona chaiye (what should happen next),” MS Dhoni revealed.

However, India managed to peg things back and won the game by 7 runs to become the third team to win the T20 World Cup two times.

“One of the things I firmly believed was that their batters were slightly light on the batting front. There was a time when they were cruising but when the stakes were high and it was very crucial, you get a chance and you want to do the most of it.

I think we did that and we won the trophy. Big congratulations to the guys on the field because that is the kind of energy, motivation, and belief that was needed. Irrespective of the result, till they don’t win we need to keep pushing the game and that was the attitude,” Dhoni added.

