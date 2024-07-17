Naveen Ul Haq spoke about his tiff in IPL 2023 with Virat Kohli and said that while it was all in a heat of the moment thing, everything has been settled once and for all between the two cricketers.

During an IPL 2023 encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the action revolved around Naveen and his altercation with Kohli, which prompted Gambhir to intervene and required the players from both teams to separate the two former teammates.

The LSG pacer claimed that the match in Bengaluru, which the Lucknow-based team won in an exciting finale, was where the seeds of the altercation were planted. Naveen had the impression that Kohli was not pleased with Avesh Khan’s festivities.

“I don’t have the count of it, but many times now I have been asked about it and I have made it clear also. It was in a heat of a moment. He was playing or representing his franchise. I was playing for my franchise and that’s what I do. If it’s for my country or for my franchise, I will give it all. I won’t back down,” Naveen said in a video posted by Texas Super Kings.

The LSG pacer said that Gambhir got carried away with the shush gesture in Bengaluru as Harshal Patel tried to run out of the players at the non-striker’s end.

“In the ODI World Cup, it finished once and for all”- Naveen Ul Haq on his fight with Virat Kohli

Nonetheless, Naveen and Kohli had a humorous moment during India vs. Afghanistan’s 2023 World Cup match in Delhi, and the pacer explained that the two had put their disagreements behind them. He believed that nothing personal had happened and that the fight had merely happened in the heat of the moment.

Naveen-ul-Haq asserted that the two have long since moved on from the subject but believes social media will continue to highlight the fight for engagement.

“And then at the end of the day, we are all players and some of us are close friends and some of us are just colleagues and players and we just brush it out and it’s nothing that personal that will continue out of the field. But here the social media nowadays it keeps it going on and on and on till they get something out of it okay the ODI World Cup, it finished once and for all,” Naveen added.

