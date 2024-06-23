Australia pacer Pat Cummins joined an exclusive list of bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in one format of international cricket. He achieved this feat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 when he took his second hat-trick of the tournament against Afghanistan.

Earlier, Cummins had taken a hat-trick in Australia’s win over Bangladesh in the ongoing Super 8s which was his first in the T20 World Cups. The 31-year-old pacer expressed his surprise and delight at the feat, noting he had never accomplished a hat-trick for Australia before the Bangladesh game.

Cummins’ hat-trick against Bangladesh involved the wickets of Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy across two overs. He had become only the second Australian pacer to achieve the feat of a hat-trick in T20 World Cups, after Brett Lee.

Incidentally, Brett Lee had also taken a hat-trick, the first-ever in T20 World Cups in 2007 against Bangladesh.

Pat Cummins becomes first bowler ever to take multiple hat-tricks in T20 World Cups

During Sunday’s encounter against Afghanistan, Pat Cummins became the first bowler at the T20 World Cup to record back-to-back hat-tricks. After Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60 off 49 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (51 off 48 balls) superbly set the stage for their side, Cummins contributed to restricting Afghanistan.

Cummins dismissed Rashid Khan at the end of the 18th over and followed up by removing Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib at the start of the final over. This was his second hat-trick in the T20 World Cups.

Cummins joined an elite group of bowlers to have taken a hat-trick at the Men’s T20 World Cup, including Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), Kagiso Rabada (2021), Karthik Meiyappan (2022), and Josh Little (2022). Cummins became the first to achieve two hat-tricks in the tournament’s history.

While Cummins acknowledged he had no idea he had scored a hat-trick against Bangladesh, the Australian pacer revealed that he was aware of what had happened this time.

“I remembered that one. It’s crazy thát I have played 100-odd games for Australia and now I have got two (hat-tricks) in a row,” Cummins said.

However, the effort wasn’t enough as Afghanistan defeated Australia for the first time in any international match.

Here is Pat Cummins’ hat-trick:

