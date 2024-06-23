Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan sledged Marcus Stoinis during the Afghanistan v Australia Group 1 Super 8s stage match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan recorded a historic win over Australia in Kingston on Sunday and brought life to the race for the semi-finals.

Afghanistan beat Australia by 21 runs in match 48 of the T20 World Cup 2024, in what is considered the biggest upset for the Australian squad in T20 World Cup history. Afghanistan successfully defended their total in the second innings, leaving Australia short of 21 runs for victory.

They scored 148/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) were the standouts with the bat, while Pat Cummins claimed his second hat-trick in as many games.

In response, Gulbadin Naib (4/20) and Naveen (3/20) played important roles as Australia only achieved 127, with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 59 runs. Australia lost by 21 runs, their first defeat against Afghanistan in any format.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz sledges Marcus Stoinis as soon as he comes in to bat

Marcus Stoinis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz sparred verbally and physically during the bout. Marcus Stoinis removed Gurbaz in the first innings after he scored a match-winning 60 runs. He dismissed him with an aggressive gesture.

Later in the second innings, when Stoinis came to bat, Gurbaz made some remarks to him. The two also had a heated argument about the incident. Later, Gulbadin Naib removed Stonis, and wicketkeeper Gurbaz took the catch. Gurbaz celebrated his wicket immediately after catching it and retaliated with an equally harsh send-off.

Gulbadin Naib, who dismissed Marcus Stoinis, bowled a fantastic spell, taking four wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

Gulbadin Naib got the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling performance. Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in the final game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The event will be held at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.

