Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that the Indian team will visit the rainbow nation in November this year for a series of four T20I matches. The announcement was made in collaboration with the BCCI on June 21, 2024.

The Indian men’s team will tour South Africa for the second year in a row, having previously played all three formats in 2023-24.

Previously, India toured South Africa for two Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and three Twenty20 Internationals. India’s brief assignment comes between home Tests against New Zealand and a visit to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Series.

“The KFC T20I Series will consist of four matches beginning on Friday 8 November at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The next match is scheduled to take place in the friendly city of Gqeberha on Sunday 10 November at Dafabet St George’s Park. The series then moves to the highveld, with SuperSport Park hosting a match on Wednesday 13 November, and DP World Wanderers Stadium hosting the final match of the series on Friday, 15 November,” the CSA statement read.

“India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond”- Jay Shah

This series promises to be an exciting demonstration of cricketing skill from both countries, with supporters eagerly expecting the confrontation between two world cricketing powerhouses.

Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, stated: “India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests.”

Here is the schedule:

1st T20I- November 8, Kingsmead Stadium

2nd T20I- November 10, St George’s Park

3rd T20I- November 13, Supersport Park

4th T20I- November 15, Wanderers Stadium

