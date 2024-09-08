Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav had some funny banter throughout the India A vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 match. This encounter was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India B took full advantage of their 90-run lead after dismissing India A for 231 in the first innings. India B’s second innings ended with 184 runs early on Day 4.

Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who had failed in their first innings, scored 61 and 46, respectively. This allowed India B to set a 275-run target for India A to win the match. Fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Akash Deep combined for eight wickets, with Akash Deep claiming five.

However, India A only managed 198 runs in their second innings, with KL Rahul top-scoring with 57 and Akash Deep with 47. India B’s Yash Dayal grabbed three wickets, while Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini each took two. India B, captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, triumphed by 76 runs.

Rishabh Pant asks Kuldeep Yadav to swear on his mother he won’t take a single

Team India players Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have been having fun on the field since the match between India A and India B started in the Duleep Trophy tournament. Earlier, in the first innings, Rishabh was seen teasing Kuldeep Yadav by messing with his helmet as he came out to bat.

Pant then twisted his arm and had some funny chat with the cricketer, before letting him take the strike and face the first ball.

This time around, Pant had ordered the fielders to come up, saying Kuldeep would take a single. Kuldeep also responded with a hilarious remark.

The event occurred in the 41st over of the innings, with India’s A score at 147-7 in response to chasing a challenging 275. With Kuldeep reportedly aiming for a single, Pant, stationed behind the stumps, summoned everyone to the crease.

However, the left-arm wrist-spinner refused to take a single, and Pant sarcastically challenged him to swear on his mother.

Here is how the conversation went:

Rishabh : “Sab upar rehna single ke liye sare” (Everyone come up the field, he is going to take a single) Kuldeep : “Me nhi lunga” (I will not take a single) Rishabh : “Kha le Maa kasam nhi lega (Swear on your mother you won’t do it)

Check here:

