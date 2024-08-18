Virat Kohli received huge praise from India captain Rohit Sharma, as the ace batter completed 16 years in international cricket. Kohli made his India debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka in ODIs and has gone on to become a modern great of the game.

The moment Virat Kohli stepped onto the field, it was clear that this little lad from Delhi was destined for greatness. Over the years, the former Indian captain has evolved into a symbol of resilience and devotion, inspiring millions around the world. His ability to continuously enhance his game has cemented his place among the game’s all-time greats.

Not only has Virat Kohli raised the bar for himself, but he raised the bar for the Indian team as well in terms of performance and fitness. His penchant for being fit at all times led to revolutionary changes in the way the Indian team looked at fitness and players went from being just match-fit to being fit and healthy all around the year.

I wish him all the best: Rohit Sharma lauds Virat Kohli

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has not only observed the 35-year-old’s development but has also shared the field with him in innumerable clashes in national colors, paid a heartfelt homage to the Delhi native.

The Indian captain paid sincere respect to Virat Kohli for his outstanding achievements in the game and Indian cricket. In the world of sports, where respect is earned through blood, sweat, and unrelenting dedication to the game, Rohit’s appreciation of Kohli’s unrivaled hunger and passion is truly affecting and has won hearts on social media.

Virat Kohli is considered to bring a different spirit to each game. Rohit stated that Kohli’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, ability to reinvent himself with each innings, and the sheer experience he provides to the Indian cricket team have made him a rock of strength.

Rohit Sharma said in a video shared by Star Sports on X: “We all know that his hunger and his passion are unmatchable. Every time you see him, he comes out with different energy all the time. So many things that he brings to the table, to the team. His experience—I mean, so many games he’s played for India.”

The Indian opener went on to say that every game he plays, every time he takes the field, Virat Kohli lifts the bar, demonstrating to the world that greatness is more than simply talent, but also about a never-ending hunger to develop and the courage to meet problems head-on.

“You cannot just go and buy those games in the market. It happens through the struggles, through the tough situations. And all of that. So, yeah, I mean, I wish him the best. Every time we see him, you know, his game seems to be at a different level,” he added.

Here is the video:

𝟏𝟔 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢! ♥️ As wishes flood in for @imVkohli 's 16-year journey, @ImRo45 leads the way in paying tribute to the cricketing legend! 😇#KingKohli #16YearsOfVirat #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/XYFi8Hizqp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 18, 2024

