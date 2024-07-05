Rohit Sharma’s family including his mother Poornima was present at the Wankhede Stadium where the Indian team was felicitated for their T20 World Cup 2024 win. India defeated South Africa in the final of the tournament in Barbados on June 29 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, was crucial to India’s triumphant effort. With three fifties to his credit with an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70 across eight innings, the opening batter offered the squad explosive starts.

Against Ireland, the Indian skipper opened his competition with a magnificent knock of 52* (37). In the Super 8 match against Australia, he played his finest innings, raking the Australian bowlers all over the field and amassing an incredible 92 (41) with seven fours and eight sixes. His magnificent knock earned him the award of Player of the Match.

With six fours and two sixes to help Rohit Sharma score 57 (39) against England in the pivotal semi-final, Rohit achieved his third half-century.

Following the triumph, Rohit became the third Indian skipper to win a World Cup for his nation, along with MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. MS Dhoni remains the only Indian captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.

Rohit Sharma receives his mother’s blessings and love

The entire team received a thunderous response from fans assembled at the airport to welcome the World Champions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received the Men in Blue for a special breakfast meeting, after which they traveled to Mumbai for an open bus triumph parade.

The Indian skipper also saw his parents, Gurunath and Purnima Sharma, upon his arrival in Mumbai, and his mother became emotional seeing him.

India captain Rohit Sharma’s mother, Purnima, became overwhelmed upon seeing her son. In an emotional moment, India’s captain went to the president’s box at Wankhede Stadium to see his mother. Despite repeated demands for solitude, Rohit was soon besieged by reporters and fans eager to take selfies.

But Poornima was overjoyed to see her kid after more than a month and lavished the 37-year-old with kisses as the sweet video quickly went viral on social media.

Goosebumps the mother's love.🥹❤️

