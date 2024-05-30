Rohit Sharma, India captain, was seen teasing spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who got the ICC ODI Team of Year cap from the senior India player. The Indian contingent is in New York for their Group A matches in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The ICC event begins on June 1, while the Indian team will play its first game on June 5 against Ireland and then will face off against Pakistan on June 9. Three of India’s four group matches will be played in New York, while the last will be in Florida.

Kuldeep Yadav is part of the Indian squad which will play in the T20 World Cup 2024 and recently was awarded with a place in the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2023. He received the coveted cap at the hands of India captain Rohit Sharma during a photoshoot in New York and that led to Rohit trolling Kuldeep for his batting.

“I have never seen him bat” – Rohit Sharma trolls Kuldeep Yadav

In a lighthearted moment, Rohit presented the ICC ODI Team of the Year cap to teammate Kuldeep Yadav, turning the ceremony into a hilarious exchange.

Rohit then said: “It’s my great pleasure to present this wonderful cap to a wonderful athlete who has been a real asset for Team India, ICC ODI Team of the Year, Kuldeep.” In reply, Kuldeep said: “Thank you, Rohit bhai.”

Here is how the conversation went further:

“You want to say something?” he asked. “No, no, all good,” the spinner replied. “You should say something,” Rohit insisted. Feeling the pressure from his captain, Kuldeep hesitantly added, “I mean, nothing much to say. I had a great season last year, both with the bat and ball.” Feigning shock, Rohit responded, “Bat? When?” A confused Kuldeep stuttered and tried to explain, “I mean. I mean. But I performed with the bat as well, so last year I was really good with the ball during the World Cup as well.” Rohit then said mockingly, “I am captain of this team. I have never seen him bat. So, I don’t know what he is talking about.” Kuldeep then only said: “Thank you, Rohit bhai.”

Here is the video:

