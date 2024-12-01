Sarfaraz Khan took over wicketkeeping duties from Rishabh Pant mid-way in the ongoing pink-ball practice match between India and Australia PM’s XI. This was originally a two-day practice game, but after day one on November 30th was rained out, the two teams agreed to a limited-overs game with the pink ball.

The match was postponed for Day 2, Sunday, December 1, at 50 overs each side. India won the toss and opted to bowl first at Manuka Oval. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who joined the team during the Perth Test, will gain crucial match practice.

Mohammed Siraj gave India a strong start in the pink-ball warm-up game. The Indian bowlers held the Prime Minister’s XI to 138/7, with Harshit Rana getting four wickets for 44 runs. However, Sam Konstas and Hanno Jacobs enabled PM XI to reach 240 runs in the end.

Konstas made 107, while Jacobs scored 61 runs. Konstas had previously added 109 runs for the 4th wicket with Jack Clayton, who made 40.

Sarfaraz Khan’s comical appeal for obstructing the field

Sarfaraz Khan replaced Rishabh Pant as India’s substitute wicketkeeper midway through the match.

It’s worth mentioning that India’s roster includes two wicketkeeper batters: Pant and Dhruv Jurel. Jurel played as a specialist batter in the first Test against Australia in Perth, but Sarfaraz was not selected for the playing XI.

Sarfaraz Khan struggled to keep wickets as the ball swung viciously in the air and even got reprimanded by India captain Rohit Sharma for fumbling on a take.

However, the best moment came in the 29th over. On the final ball of the over, Hanno Jacobs defended the ball properly and as the ball spun back into him, he hit the ball away using his bat. Sarfaraz Khan saw the same and began appealing loudly for obstructing the field dismissal.

However, Sarfaraz Khan was the only one to appeal as other Indian players let him do his thing. Jacobs even has a few words to tell to Sarfaraz as he stands dumbfounded.

See here:

India will be eager to do well in the Adelaide pink ball Test

India will play their second pink-ball, day-night Test against Australia, also in Adelaide. Australia boasts of an excellent record in pink-ball matches, winning 11 out of 12 Tests. Their only defeat came recently to West Indies.

The last time India played a pink-ball Test against Australia was in the 2020-21 tour in Adelaide. India had done well in the first innings, scoring 244 runs. Then, they bowled brilliantly to dismiss Australia for 191 runs. India had the upper hand with a 53-run lead and everyone expected India to set a stiff target for Australia.

However, India was bowled out for 36 runs in their second innings, their lowest Test score ever, and went on to lose the Test by 8 wickets.

This time around, India has the upper hand, thanks to their crushing win in the Perth Test and everyone is hoping for India to do well in the day-night Test in Adelaide.

