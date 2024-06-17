Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistan pacer, was the Player of the Match, as the Men in Green ended their T20 World Cup 2024 journey with a win over Ireland in the 36th game of the tournament. This match was played in Florida and saw Pakistan winning the encounter by 2 wickets.

Shaheen immediately justified Babar Azam’s decision to bowl first, taking two wickets in his first over. On the third ball of the over, he bowled an immaculate beauty to Andrew Balbirnie for a three-ball duck.

On the fifth ball of the same over, he also dismissed Lorcan Tucker, leaving Ireland 2 for 2. In his next over, Shaheen struck again, sending back Harry Tector for a six-ball duck and reducing Ireland to 15 for 4. He eventually finished the innings with 3 for 22 from his four overs.

Pakistan restricted Ireland to 106 for 9 in 20 overs. Ireland was reeling at 32 for 6 at one stage before Gareth Delaney’s 31-run knock helped them post a respectable total.

Pakistan made hard work of the chase, but Babar Azam (32) and cameos by Abbas Afridi and Shaheen Afridi (15*) helped Men in Green win by 3 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare.

Shaheen Afridi mishears a question during the presentation interview and becomes the butt of the jokes

Meanwhile, Shaheen was left redfaced after he misheard a question from the interviewer during the presentation ceremony, where won the Player of the Match for his three wickets and cameo at the end.

During the Ireland innings, Shaheen was involved in an on-field collision with Usman Khan.

During the third delivery of the 14th over, Imad Wasim bowled a fullish ball on off, which Mark Adair attempted to knock over cow corner. He got more height than distance, and Shaheen from long-on and Usman Khan from deep mid-wicket raced in to capture the catch.

Both Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan converged because there was no call from either fielder. Despite the collision, Shaheen Afridi was able to make a reverse-cup catch.

The interviewer wanted to ask Shaheen about the collision, but Afridi misheard and talked about his bowling.

Here is the conversation:

Commentator to Shaheen Afridi : “Tell us about the collision happened between you and Usman Khan.”

Shaheen Afridi: “Oh yeah, still u know a ball is swinging till the old ball is helping the fast bowler so I think there is very good job as a bowling unit.”

What happens in the field during a collision? Shaheen Afridi

