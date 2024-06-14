Shakib Al Hasan, the former Bangladesh captain, once again lost his cool on the field, this time against the Netherlands in their recent T20 World Cup 2024 game.

After much criticism, Bangladesh’s great all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan eventually delivered with the bat against the Netherlands in their important Group D match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

Shakib had come into this game with scores of 8 against Sri Lanka and 3 against South Africa while also failing to pick up any wickets.

Bangladesh made 159 for five in 20 overs, with the all-rounder scoring an unbeaten 46-ball 64 and hitting his fifty off 38 deliveries.

In reply, the Netherlands concluded their innings with 134 for 8, losing by 25 runs. Rishad Hossain shined with the ball for the Bangla Tigers, taking three wickets for 33 runs, while Taskin Ahmed took two.

Shakib Al Hasan fights with the umpire over a bouncer call

Shakib Al Hasan drew notice not only for his batting but also for his on-field demeanor. The allrounder has recently gotten into problems for failing to manage his emotions on the cricket field, and he did it again on Friday.

The Bangladeshi veteran was spotted disputing with the on-field umpire after a wide call. On the fourth ball of the 16th over, Netherlands allrounder Logan van Beek bowled a bouncer to Mahmudullah, which the on-field umpires ruled acceptable.

The umpire signaled to be lawful and made a ‘First Bounce’ motion. Shakib, who was on the non-striker’s side, was upset with the call and protested with the umpire.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was stationed at the non-striker’s end, was certain that the ball went over Mahmudullah’s head and should have been declared wide. He was passionate as he expressed his unhappiness with the umpire’s judgment.

Here is the video:

While Shakib scored an undefeated half-century, Mahmudullah contributed a critical 25 runs to the team’s tally. Opener Tanzid Hasan looked promise with the bat, scoring 35 runs in 26 overs but failing to turn his tally into a significant one.

Bangladesh seems likely to join South Africa in the Super 8s after defeating the Netherlands in Group D. While South Africa has already qualified for the next stage, Bangladesh is in second place with four points. The Netherlands and Nepal are still competing, but Bangladesh has a lead.

