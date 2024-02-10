Watch: Six, Hit Wicket And A No-Ball All On The Same Delivery As Alana King Survives Huge Scare

A bizarre incident took place during the ongoing third ODI between Australia women and South Africa women as a six, a hit wicket, and a no-ball all occurred on the same delivery.

The incident took place when Alana King was facing Masabata Klaas in the 48th over of Australia’s innings. On the fifth ball of the over, Klaas bowled a high full-toss and Alana King did well to pull it for a six over backward square leg. However, she lost her footing while playing the pull and ended up hitting the stumps with her bat.

The drama, however, was not finished yet. While she did hit the stump, she was adjudged not out as the umpire ruled it a no-ball for high full-toss. Alana King then went on to rub salt into the wounds of the South Africa pacer by dispatching the next ball for a six as well. Klaas, however, had the last laugh as she returned to dismiss Alana King on the first ball of the 50th over.

Watch as Alana King hits a six before hitting the stumps with her bat:

Alana King manages to hit a six – and her own wicket – off the same ball! It's all happening! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/PrsVvkNvL0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2024

Talking about the game, Australia have posted a competitive total of 277 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs. Beth Mooney top-scored for the hosts, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 91 balls with the help of 10 fours. Captain Alyssa Healy also played a crucial knock of 60 runs. For South Africa, Klaas was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 for 56 off 9 overs.

In reply, South Africa were on 7 for no loss after 2 overs at the time of writing this report. Earlier in the ongoing series, South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs (DLS method) to register their first-ever ODI win over the team from Down Under. Australia had won the first ODI by eight wickets. Prior to the ODIs, the home side had won the T20Is 2-1.