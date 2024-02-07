Watch: Umpire Claire Polosak Left Red-Faced After Making Hilarious Blunder On The Field

Umpire Claire Polosak was left red-faced after making a hilarious mistake during the second ODI between Australia and South Africa at the North Sydney Oval on Wednesday (February 7).

The on-field umpire ended up making the wrong signal during the game. The incident took place in the 24th over of South Africa’s innings when Sune Luus was facing Ashleigh Gardner. On the fifth ball of the over, the South Africa batter played a sweep shot but failed to make any contact with the ball.

The delivery from Gardner went on to hit Luus on the front pad and the Australian team appealed for an lbw dismissal. Claire Polosak, however, gave her decision in the favour of the batting team. The hosts were convinced that Luus was out and reviewed the umpire’s decision.

The replays then showed that Claire Polosak was correct as the ball hit Luus outside the line of off-stump. It was followed by the hilarious incident. While the third umpire told Claire Polosak to stick to her original decision, she raised her finger, leaving the players in splits. She was quick to realise her mistake and corrected it while apologizing for the error.

Watch the hilarious mistake from Claire Polosak:

When you get the call right … but the signal wrong! 🤣🤣#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/wfZPD1Z761 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Gardner had the last laugh as she dismissed Luus in her next over to reduce South Africa to 117 for 4 in the 26th over. South Africa were on 136 for 4 before rain interrupted. Before the interruption, the likes of Tazmin Brits (21), Anneke Bosch (44) & Sune Luus (19) got the starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

South Africa will be hoping that in-form Marizanne Kapp (35*) helps them post a good total when the game resumes. Earlier in the series, Australia beat South Africa by 8 wickets in the first ODI. Before the ODIs, both the teams played a T20I series which ended 2-1 in Australia’s favour. After the ODIs, both the sides will also play a Test.