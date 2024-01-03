Watch: Virat Kohli Imitates Lord Ram’s Bow And Arrow Pose After DJ Plays ‘Ram Siya Ram’ During 2nd Test

There is never a dull moment on the field when Virat Kohli is around and it was proven once again during the ongoing second SA vs IND Test in Cape Town.

It does not matter whether Virat Kohli is batting or not, he makes sure to entertain the fans whenever he is on the cricket field. And he was at it once again on Wednesday (January 3). Asked to bowl first, India made a solid start with the ball as Mohammed Siraj fired on all cylinders.

During the 16th over of the match when South Africa were reeling at 34 for 6, the cameras caught Virat Kohli dancing on the famous song ‘Ram Siya Ram’. Soon after the DJ played the song, the former India skipper artfully mimicked Lord Ram, elegantly recreating the iconic bow-and-arrow pose before gracefully joining his palms in a reverent, prayer-like gesture.

Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to Ram Siya Ram song:

India on top:

Talking about the ongoing second Test, India have put themselves in the driver’s seat thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s sensational spell. South Africa opted to bat first after winning the toss and it did not take them long to regret their decision.

At the time of writing this report, South Africa were reeling at 46 for 8 in the 20th over. Of those 8 wickets, Mohammed Siraj has picked up six while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar have picked up one wicket each. For South Africa, only David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) have scored in double-digits so far.

Meanwhile, India made two changes to their playing eleven that lost the first Test in Centurion. South Africa had thrashed the visitors by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series. Following the heavy loss, India have recalled Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar in the playing eleven. They have replaced Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.