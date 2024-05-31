Virat Kohli, the ace India batter, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left for New York to join the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will begin on June 1 with India playing its first game on June 5 in Ireland.

India will also play a warmup game on June 1 against Bangladesh at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York. However, it remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli will participate in that match or not.

After a run-fest season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli asked for a short break and was granted the same by the BCCI. He didn’t join the first two batches of the Indian team players who flew down to the USA for the tournament.

The 2024 T20 World Cup could be Virat Kohli and Rohit’s final chance to end India’s ICC title streak. The next T20 World Cup will be held in 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Skipper Rohit would be nearing 40, while Kohli would be 38. India will compete in the next 50-over World Cup in 2027. Thus, Kohli and Rohit will want to depart the largest platform with a winner’s medal in the United States and the Caribbean.

Virat Kohli clicked at the Mumbai airport as he leaves for New York

Kohli was the last player to join India’s T20 World Cup camp. Hardik Pandya and Kohli were noteworthy absentees from the first group of arrivals earlier this week. Skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel arrived in New York on Sunday.

At the airport, Kohli posed for the paparazzi present there and also signed an autograph for a young fan.

Here is the video:

Virat Kohli giving autograph to fans at the airport. 👏 Nice Gesture by King Kohli 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPRvP0FaBv — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 30, 2024

Virat Kohli was retained in the Indian T20I squad for the league stage of the IPL 2024. Kohli led the RCB franchise’s batting charge, with 741 runs in 15 IPL 2024 games. The Kohli-led RCB team advanced to the playoff stage of the cash-rich tournament.

The 35-year-old scored 33 runs as RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL Eliminator. Kohli won the Orange Cap for the second time in his successful IPL career.

The former RCB captain won the Orange Cap for the first time in 2016. Kohli had scored 973 runs in the 2016 season.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: AB de Villiers Talks About Racial Quota Chatter Around South Africa’s Squad