Virat Kohli showed glimpses of regaining his old form back as he played some sublime shots as India took control of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia in Perth.

Kohli looked good and confident, and it is a good indication for the Indian cricket team after a string of low Test scores, as they face a difficult task ahead. The former Indian captain is just 10 runs away from his fifty after the tourists grabbed a 400-run lead over Australia in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series in Perth.

However, the Australian team picked up some early wickets before the tea break, with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel falling cheaply, but the Indian cricket team still had control of the game at the Optus Stadium.

Interestingly, the pitch has begun to play tricks with the cracks, and spin can enter the picture, and if it does, things can be tricky for India, having gone with an all-pace attack.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and KL Rahul (77) added 201 runs together for the opening wicket to give India a great platform. Virat Kohli, then, took over and has hit a sublime fifty thus far.

Virat Kohli’s astonishing six results in injury to the security guard

The cricketing world was tense when Virat Kohli hit a jaw-dropping six off Mitchell Starc, bringing the game to a pause on Day 3 of the ongoing Perth Test. Kohli took advantage of Mitchell Starc’s short and wide delivery, using a rare uppercut to send the ball soaring over the boundary.

While the crowd yelled with glee at the bold stroke, there was a brief moment of fear that had everyone holding their breath. The event occurred on the fifth ball of the 101st over at the Optus Stadium.

As the ball blasted off Kohli’s bat, it struck a security man stationed near the boundary line on the side of his head. When the Indian batting maestro realized what had transpired, his demeanor suddenly changed. His look changed from joy to worry as he watched things unfold.

Australian players went to check on the security guard’s condition, with top spinner Nathan Lyon leading the way, while the team physio hastened to provide concussion tests. Fortunately, the security guy appeared to be well, which provided some reassurance to both the players and the supporters.