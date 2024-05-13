Virat Kohli was seen pulling the leg of Ishant Sharma, when the pacer came out to bat in the recent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024 match on Sunday, May 12.

During the blockbuster showdown between RCB and DC on Sunday, Kohli engaged in friendly banter with Ishant when the two met face-to-face, with the batting maestro smashing the senior paceman for a six and four before the latter got the better of him. Ishant sent Kohli off with a shoulder tug, while Kohli smiled wryly and lowered his head.

The two Indian cricket legends, who have been teammates since childhood, have a strong bond both on and off the field. Ishant played a lot of red-ball cricket under Kohli’s captaincy, but the two never had the opportunity to play for the same franchise in the IPL.

Virat Kohli teased Ishant Sharma when he came out to bat

However, Virat Kohli decided to tease and pull the leg of Ishant Sharma who came out to bat at no.11 for the Delhi Capitals. The RCB star baited Ishant when he came to bat in the second innings, with the Capitals on the point of defeat. Kohli made fun of his Indian teammate as the two continued their friendly banter.

Ishant remained unblemished, but he failed to open his account as the Capitals fell by 47 runs without regular leader Rishabh Pant.

Nobody was more happy than Virat Kohli when Ishant sharma came out to bat

When asked to bat first, RCB scored 187/9 in the allowed 20 overs. Rajat Patidar led the way with 52 off 32 balls, followed by Will Jacks (41 off 29), Cameron Green (32* off 24), and Virat Kohli (27 off 13).

Rasikh Salam was DC’s most effective bowler, capturing two wickets and conceding 23 runs in three overs. Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) also took a few wickets in his four overs.

In response, Delhi’s innings imploded for just 140 in 19.1 overs. Six players in the lineup scored in the single digits, suggesting a lackluster batting effort. Akshar Patel led the way for DC, scoring 57 off 39 deliveries.

Yash Dayal was the standout bowler for RCB, capturing three wickets and surrendering 20 runs in 3.1 overs. Lockie Ferguson (2/23), Cameron Green (1/19), and Mohammed Siraj (1/33) all delivered impressive bowling outings.

