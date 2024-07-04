Virender Sehwag, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, lauded the BCCI selection panel headed by Ajit Agarkar for picking a smart Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 after the Men in Blue ended up as champions.

India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados on June 29. The team was stuck in Barbados for 3 more days due to Hurricane Beryl and only managed to return home on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The BCCI announced a prize of INR 125 Cr for the players, support staff, coaches, and BCCI selectors for their tremendous contribution to making India the T20 World Cup champions for the second time.

All of them have done a very good job: Virender Sehwag praises Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel

While speaking on the Cricbuzz show, Virender Sehwag and Parthiv Patel discussed the roles played by the BCCI selection panel headed by Ajit Agarkar. Virender Sehwag said that the selectors were very smart in picking the Team India squad as they understood what would work in the USA and what would give them the edge in the West Indies.

“I only have Ajit as a friend. My other four are also my friends. They have played with me. They are from our batch. They are also very good. And Ajit always says, not only me, that I am making a team alone. My other four players also give their opinions. They also have good thoughts. And they also back the players whom we select. Because what happens in the end?”

“If you select 3 out of 5, then your team gets selected. So it’s not that Ajit Agarkar is saying that he is making the team. The other 4 are also in agreement with him. So I think the team made by the 5 selectors, they made the team keeping in mind that we will play in West Indies, we can get slow low wickets, we can get 150-160 winning total,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Virender Sehwag then said that he feels that the selectors also need to be rewarded apart from the players.

“for that, the confident batsmen, who are not like that, whose strike rate is 200, they are the ones who are needed. 150-120 strike rate also works there. And keeping that in mind, hats off to all the selectors of Ajit Agarkar. Das, Eswarath, Ankola, Salil Ankola and Subroto Banerjee. All of them have done a very good job. I think the players should also get the bonus. The players should also get the bonus. These selectors should also get the bonus, according to me,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricbuzz (@cricbuzzofficial)

Also Read: ‘India May Never Witness A Player Like Virat Kohli: Virender Sehwag