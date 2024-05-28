Wahab Riaz, the chief selector of PCB, and Azam Khan, Pakistan keeper-batter were seen engaging in conversation after Riaz asked Azam to pick his shoes as well, while the keeper-batter was going back to the pavilion after completing his training.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Riaz is with the Pakistan team on their tour to the UK. Pakistan defeated Ireland 2-1 in the T20I series and is currently 1-0 down after two matches against England in the T20I series.

The first T20I was washed out between England and Pakistan, while the hosts registered a comfortable win in the second T20I. The third T20I will be played in Cardiff and before that, the Pakistan team was training hard at the ground.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Azam Khan is seen walking back to the dressing room after completing his practice. On the way, Azam picks up his kit bag and as he walks back, Wahab Riaz calls him from behind and points him toward his shoes.

He then asks Azam to pick up those shoes and take them with him to the dressing room. Azam tells something to Riaz and then picks up his shoes and takes them with him.

“I would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the Pakistan team” – Shahid Afridi

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi spoke about how Azam’s fitness levels are unacceptable and that he wouldn’t have him in the Pakistan team.

Azam has been selected for the T20 World Cup after having a good PSL 2024 season in which he scored 226 runs with a strike rate of 171.21. However, his T20I performance has been subpar thus far. In 12 T20Is and 11 innings with the bat, Azam has scored only 88 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 146, with a best score of 30.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Afridi said: “Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can’t compromise on fitness. I would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the team as far as fitness is concerned. I praise him too, he’s strong and well built, he hits well. He has played good knocks in the West Indies.” “In England, the ball carries behind the stumps (while keeping). But when they’ll go to the West Indies, the ball won’t carry as much there, it will keep low. I hope he doesn’t struggle, but I am worried about his keeping against spinners in West Indian conditions with this fitness, because the ball stays low there and you have to keep your body low as well,” Afridi added.

After a washout in the first game in Leeds, Pakistan lost the second at Edgbaston by 23 runs, chasing a target of 184. Azam Khan, batting at No.6, made 11 off 10 balls.

