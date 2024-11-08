Wasim Akram, a Pakistan legend, made an embarrassing gaffe while commentating during the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan. He made a huge mistake by claiming that talented Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah played for the Indian Premier League (IPL), instead of PSL.

The second ODI saw Mohammad Rizwan win the toss and choose that Pakistan would bowl first. His bowlers proved his decision right as Australian batters were blown away at the Adelaide Oval ground on November 8, 2024.

Haris Rauf picked 5/29, while Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets as Australia was bundled out for 163 runs in 35 overs only. For Australia, Steve Smith was the only batter to go past the 20-run mark and top-scored with 35 runs.

Meanwhile, in the chase, opener Sami Ayub (82 in 71 balls with 5 fours and 6 sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (64*) completed the chase in just 26.3 overs and Pakistan won the second ODI by 9 wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.

Wasim Akram embarrasses Pakistan and PSL; claims Ihsanullah played in IPL during commentary

Wasim Akram, who was on the commentary panel, commended Ihsanullah’s skills. However, Wasim incorrectly stated that Ihsanullah did well in the IPL a few years back. This was a mistake because Ihsanullah is a Pakistani player who is ineligible to compete in the IPL owing to participation rules.

“We’ve another bowler Ihsanullah. I think a couple of years ago he did really well in the IPL and impressed every one of us,” Wasim Akram said on commentary, as quoted by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ihsanullah has been out of action since an elbow injury in April 2023, which was allegedly mishandled by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical staff. His right elbow was not properly treated, nor did he receive proper rehabilitation.

Ihsanullah accepted responsibility for not following all medical guidelines, but injury mismanagement played a big role in the resignation of previous PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sohail Saleem.

Ihsanullah expressed sadness that he did not receive appropriate help after his injuries. In a recent interview, he stated that he had the potential to be a bowler who intimidated opposing batters. In PSL 8, Ihsanullah stated that he was regarded as a bowler capable of making batsmen anxious.

“In PSL 8, you had found a bowler who the batsmen would be afraid to play, the whole world was talking about it. That someone was me. Even if they were able to play me, they were playing scared,” said the 22-year-old.

