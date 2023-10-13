There Is A Huge Difference Between Jasprit Bumrah And Shaheen Afridi – Gautam Gambhir Calls Indian Speedster As The Most Lethal Bowler In The World

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah as the most devastating bowler in cricket at the moment and said that Indian speedster and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi are extremely different performers ahead of the marquee clash between both the sides in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah delivered one of the best performances in the match against Afghanistan, picking up 4 wickets for just 39 runs. The Indian speedster’s performance with the ball was ranked as one of the best bowling performances by the Indian bowlers in the marquee event and his form will be crucial for the team against Pakistan on Saturday.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his wickets against Australia and Afghanistan in the first two games of the ODI World Cup. He believes that the Indian speedster is one of the most dangerous bowlers in World Cricket and reckons that there is a huge difference between him and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

“The way he dismissed Mitchell Marsh on that wicket (in the first game against Australia) and the way he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, if there is a complete and most lethal bowler in world cricket, it is Bumrah. We compared Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi earlier; there is a huge difference,” Gautam Gambhir said.

The 29-year-old has been India’s best bowler across all three formats since his debut for the Men in Blue in International cricket. The speedster’s form and fitness will be crucial for the Indian Team in the ODI World Cup, as the team will be desperate to lay their hands on the ICC trophy after 10 long years.

Jasprit Bumrah Has The Same Impact In The Middle Overs…- Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir feels that Jasprit Bumrah has shown the ability to make an impact for the team in all phases of the game, which rare skill set to have for any bowler in International cricket.

“Tell me one fast bowler who can make such an impact in every phase. Bowlers bowl well either with the new ball or at the death but Bumrah has the same impact in the middle overs as he has with the new ball or the old ball,” Gautam Gambhir added.

Jasprit Bumrah with his nippy bowling and queer bowling action makes the job difficult for the batters. The right-arm pacer is the perfect new-ball and old-ball bowler and can operate in the middle overs if the team requires a wicket in the crucial moments of the game and could be crucial for team success in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India.