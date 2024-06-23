Pakistan’s T20 World Cup failure drew much condemnation. Babar Azam’s integrity as Pakistan’s captain was called into question after losses to the debutant USA and India.

The horror show demolished Pakistan, and Babar Azam’s dismal performance with the bat was not unnoticed. He has faced criticism. Not only has he faced criticism, but other YouTubers and journalists have accused him of match and spot-fixing.

As per a report of Cricket Pakistan, PCB stated, “We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the bounds of the game is acceptable and there is no objection to it. However, baseless allegations like match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Pakistan began their tournament by losing to the USA in a Super Over and then was humbled by India, in a match that they should’ve won, after restricting India to 119 runs. Though Pakistan then defeated Ireland and Canada, with the USA v Ireland match being rained out, the Men in Green were knocked out of the tournament.

Babar Azam ko apne hi kisi senior cricketer se sabak lena Chahiye- Pakistan minister in Parliament

Abdul Qadir Patel, a member of parliament, blasted Pakistan’s captain for losing games against the United States and India. He instructed Babar to follow former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan, who spoke about a conspiracy against him while brandishing a document at a rally.

“Ye cricket team ko kya hua hai. Yeh America se bhi haar gaye. Yeh India se bhi haar gaye toh Babar Azam ko apne hi kisi senior cricketer se sabak lete hue haarne ke baad ek jalsa rakhe, woh usme kagaz lehraye bole dekho yeh mere khilaf saazish ho rahi hai, koi usse kuch nahi puchega. Uske baad jo hai woh baat hi khatam ho jayegi (What’s wrong with our cricket team? They lost to America, they lost to India. Babar Azam should take a lesson from one of his senior cricketers [Hinting at Imran Khan] and throw a party after losing where he should wave some documents in public stating, ‘There’s been a conspiracy against me.’ No one will question him after that, and the matter will be over.),” the minister said.

