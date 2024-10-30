On October 30, Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed the 15-man roster for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against England, which will begin at home on Thursday, October 31. The selectors made only one alteration to the squad that toured Sri Lanka: Shimron Hetmyer replaced Alick Athanaze.

The Windies will play England in the first one-day international at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on October 31, followed by the second on November 2. The final One-Day International will be played in Barbados on November 6. Following the ODI series, the two teams will play five Twenty20 matches.

Alick Athanaze scored 10 runs and one run before being dropped from the West Indies’ final ODI win. The visiting squad began the tour with a win in the first T20I but ultimately lost the series 2-1. They also lost the opening ODI of the three-match series before winning the last one.

Shimron Hetmyer returns as he replaces out-of-form Alick Athanaze

Shimron Hetmyer last played for the West Indies in one-day internationals in December 2023, scoring 32, 0, and 12 in three matches against England. The left-handed batter’s return to the squad will strengthen the Caribbean middle-order batting lineup, which struggled during their previous tour of Sri Lanka.

Darren Sammy, the head coach, is looking forward to the next test against England. Sammy stated that the roster selection was based on the 2027 World Cup. He stressed the two sides’ longstanding rivalry, claiming that facing England inspires the West Indies.

“Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for. Somehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England.

This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating them last year at home for the first time in a long time in an ODI series, we’re ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again,” Sammy was quoted by CWI website.

“It’s always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match. With our sights set on qualifying for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, we’ve selected a balanced squad that will no doubt push and compete with one of the best teams in the world,” he added.

During the series’ last ODI encounter, Evin Lewis struck a century off just 61 deliveries. Lewis took Alick Athanaze’s spot in the lineup. Sherfane Rutherford achieved three half-centuries in the series, scoring 74*, 80*, and 50*. Jewel Andrew, 17, has retained his place in the Windies’ ODI team.

West Indies Squad For ODI Series Against England

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jnr.

