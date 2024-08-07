West Indies unveiled their playing XI for the first Test against South Africa that starts on August 7. The XI sees batter Keacy Carty slated to make his Test debut for West Indies. This Test match will be played in Trinidad from August 7-11.

Keacy Carty has played 22 One-Day Internationals for the Windies since his debut in 2022. He has scored 578 runs at an average of 34, with a high of 88. In first-class cricket, he has 2,360 runs in 59 matches, an average of 28.09, with a highest score of 127. He’s a part-time right-arm medium pacer.

The West Indies are entering their Test series against South Africa following a 3-0 defeat in England. Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, and Jayden Seales demonstrated promise in the previous series. The Windies will look to deliver good performances and win against the South African team.

However, South Africa doesn’t boast of a very good record against South Africa in Tests. West Indies was the first team to tour South Africa after the apartheid ended and the team reentered the Test arena. Since 1992, the two teams have played 32 Tests against each other. South Africa has 22 wins, while the Caribbeans have won three times. Seven Tests finished in a tie.

Kemar Roach returns to West Indies Test side as Alzarri Joseph rested

The West Indies have named two specialist spinners, Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie, for the first Test against South Africa. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis are slated to begin the batting for the series opener.

Kemar Roach, a veteran bowler, returns to head the bowling attack after missing the series against England due to a knee injury.

Jayden Seales, a young pacer, will split the new ball with Jason Holder, who will play as the third seamer. Alzarri Joseph, a fast bowler, was rested for the series to help manage his workload.

The series is part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After seven Tests, the West Indies sit at the bottom of the nine-team table, with 16 points and 19.05 percentage points (PCT). The Proteas sit seventh in the table, with 12 points and 25.00 percentage points from four matches.

West Indies XI for 1st Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

The playing XI is in!💥 Keacy Carty will debut in the 1st Test against South Africa at Queen's Park Oval.🇹🇹#WIvSA #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/NY9Vue7sOn — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2024

Also Read: Jos Buttler Withdraws From SA20 2025; Prefers England Commitments