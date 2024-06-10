Waqar Younis, the former Pakistan captain and coach, was highly disappointed and lost for words after the Men in Green’s embarrassing defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday.

On Sunday, June 9, Babar Azam challenged India to bat first in New York, and Pakistan swept them out for 119. However, the Men in Green responded with only 113/7, losing by six runs and facing a difficult challenge in qualifying for the Super Eights.

Younis, while reviewing the game on Star Sports, remarked that Pakistan’s ‘terrible’ performance had left him stunned.

“I think India gave Pakistan a good chance of winning this game by batting poorly. They could have easily put up maybe 140-150. Losing those seven wickets right at the end didn’t help. However, India is such a good balanced side. If they don’t bat well, they know they have got (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj, Ravindra (Jadeja) – they have their bowling and fielding also really covered,” Younis said. “They are a super team. Pakistan – if you can’t win this game, what should I say? This was given to you on a plate and Pakistan spilled it. It was a horrible performance by the Pakistani batters. There were a few partnerships in the beginning but they couldn’t finish the game,” the Former Pakistan pacer added.

Rishabh Pant had top-scored for India with 42, while Axar Patel made 20 runs. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf picked three wickets.

“That shot from Mohammad Rizwan was very ordinary” – Waqar Younis

Mohammad Rizwan (31 off 44) was Pakistan’s sole hitter to score more than 15 runs. After 10 overs, the Men in Green appeared to be safely ahead at 57/1, but a burst of wickets cost them the game.

Waqar Younis believes that Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘average’ shot selection, which resulted in his dismissal, altered the course of the game.

“The game was in the hand, it was run-a-ball. That shot from Mohammad Rizwan was very ordinary, and when he played that shot and got out, I knew something special was going to happen because we know Bumrah and Siraj’s capabilities,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded the Indian bowlers for their ‘brilliant’ performance. Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) was India’s most successful bowler. While Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh accounted for a dismissal apiece.

“As Irfan (Pathan) mentioned, if Hardik Pandya doesn’t bat well, he will come out with the ball and he will bowl really good deliveries. He bowled good pace, and banged the ball short, which was required on this surface. They used their slower ones really well. Pakistan played badly but I think it was the brilliance of India’s bowling,” Younis stated.

India will next face USA on June 12, while Pakistan faces Canada on June 11.

