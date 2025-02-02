India coach Gautam Gambhir has played down the hype of the upcoming India v Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The excitement around the mouth-watering match between India and Pakistan, which will take place on February 23 in the United Arab Emirates.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry remains one of the most intense and anticipated matches in the sport’s history. As the two clubs prepare to face off again in the Champions Trophy, anticipation is high for another spectacular match.

Historically, Pakistan has had a slight advantage over India in this competition, winning three of their previous five games. Their overpowering performance in the previous edition’s final in 2017, when they won by 180 runs at the Oval in England, will be fresh in both sides’ thoughts.

“Emotions will be high”- Gautam Gambhir on India v Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match

Commenting on the crucial match, Gautam Gambhir stated unequivocally that Team India is not going to the Champions Trophy thinking the 23rd game is the most important, but to win the title. He also stated that when India and Pakistan meet, emotions will run high, but the contest will remain the same.

However, he also stated that if the one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy is canceled, the club will take it as seriously as possible.

“We don’t go to the Champions Trophy thinking 23rd is the most important game. All 5 matches are important. Our mission is to go to Dubai to win all the matches, but if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we’re going to take it as seriously as possible. Also, when India and Pakistan play, the emotions will be high, but the contest remains the same. It is between bat and ball. For me, it remains the same,” Gambhir said at the Naman Awards on Saturday, February 1.

Both teams will be looking to add to their Champions Trophy title tally in the 2025 edition. While India has two Champions Trophy victories, Pakistan has only one.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 and face Pakistan on February 23. The match versus New Zealand on March 2 will be India’s final league game. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face New Zealand on February 19 before playing India on February 23. Pakistan’s last league-stage encounter will be against Bangladesh on February 27.

