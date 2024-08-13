The veteran England pacer James Anderson took his retirement from the longest format of the game a month ago during the opening of the three-match series against West Indies at a Lord’s. That was also supposed to be his last game for the national side, bringing an end to a successful and long career of 22 years.

At the end of the game, England decided to keep the services of James Anderson in a different shape, as the veteran is playing the role of the new bowling coach of the red-ball format of the side, at least for the rest of the summer, where he is going to be part of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The 42-year-old finished his career with 704 wickets in 188 games, at an average of 26.45 and a strike rate of 56.8, celebrating 32 five-wicket hauls, with a best of 7/42, as he ended being the third highest wicket-taker of the format.

“ I ’ve still not decided on my actual cricket caree r”- James Anderson

The most prolific fast bowler in the history of the Test format has declared his end for England but is yet to count his last game in the game, as he now ponders throwing a hat into the ring for getting a deal in the T20 arena.

James Anderson is looking forward to getting his name in the upcoming edition of The Hundred 2025, which would be a real plot twist for a man who has given the lion’s share of his life to the red-ball, and now eyes to end the unfinished business on the field.

“I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again, but I’ve still not decided on my actual cricket career.” The Lancashire bowler expressed the PA news agency. “There’s a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.”

His last T20I game came almost 15 years ago, while his last appearance in the 20-over format was back in August 2014, as he captured 41 wickets in 44 games at an economy of 8.47.

“Once this summer is done I can sit down and have a real think if I want to play cricket in some shape or form again next year. I’m quite open at the minute to thoughts of any sort of cricket, I’m still fit enough to play and I’m not shutting myself off to anything.” The veteran bowler remarked during the conversation.

Anderson isn’t sure if the fans will want to see him back playing, but he is confident enough to make a return in the shortest format.

“It’s hard to know if there’ll be any interest from people wanting me to play in that sort of thing, so, we’ll wait and see. I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket.” James Anderson shaded light.

Captain Ben Stokes floated the idea of carrying him to Australia to have his experience in the side during the 2025-26 Ashes.

“My love for Test cricket is always going to be there, and the Ashes is the biggest thing you can be involved in as an England player. If you’re not playing then the next best thing is trying to help the team from the sidelines.” James Anderson concluded the conversation. “It’s still a long way away, and I still need to see if this is what I’m passionate about. Stokesy and England need to decide if I’m the right man for the job. So far, so good, but you never know.”