Who are the favorites to win the Cricket World Cup 2023?

There are countless speculations taking place among the Cricket enthusiasts about the next World Cup champion. Can the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup champion England Cricket team defend their crown? Or will there be a new winner of the trophy this season? These queries can be answered if you know who are the favorites this year to win the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. World Cup is just around the corner, open this page to try your luck. However, the question remains: which team is the strongest? The following write-up aims to focus on this issue to provide you with insights and extensive analysis.

Crucial factors that determine the favorites of the Cricket World Cup 2023

Average ODI scoring rates

England leads in the average ODI scoring rate table with 6.24 runs per over. The analysis shows that the top seven batsmen of the England Cricket team have scored 99.99 runs per 100 balls since the start of 2022. Secondly, South Africa has a rate of 6.12 runs per over. Thirdly, India, the host team of this World Cup tournament, has an average of 5.98 runs per over. After that, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan stand in the list with consecutive average scoring rates like 5 .89, 5.64, 5.57,5.34,5.16,5.13 and 5.08. Based on this factor of scoring rate, England, South Africa, and India remain in the top favorite list to win the World Cup trophy this year.

Winning form in ODIs

The recent form of the cricket team heavily influences their performance in the bigger stage of the ICC ODI World Cup. In this scenario, Pakistan has the highest rate of win percentage, which is 75%. They have faced 24 matches since September 2021 and won 18 matches among those. Then India is in second place with a 64% success rate. India cricket team has played 45 games overall and won 29 those since September 2021. Interestingly, England ranks seventh in this table with a 55% win percentage. Here, they played a total of 22 matches and won 12 matches.

Squad experience

An experienced 15-member squad is crucial for winning the World Cup trophy. The veteran players are highly likely to contribute more to the path of winning matches. For example, England’s 2019 World Cup-winning team consisted of nine players who had 75+ caps. England has a moderate average of 75.53 caps this year in their team. On the other hand, India will play in the tournament with the most experienced squad this year. They have 96+ caps on average in the current squad.

Favorite teams of World Cup 2023

India: India, the host team of this season definitely holds great potential to win the World Cup trophy this year. They are the No. 1 ODI team in the ICC ranking. They will also fight with their full strength in their home conditions.

Australia: The five-time world champions are entering the battle with a decent form. Recently, they have won eight matches out of the last 11 ODI series. Their odds of winning the Cricket World Cup is 9/2.

England: The defending champion has been through ups and downs since their victory in 2019. They have the fastest-scoring batting order in ODIs. Dawid Malan is currently in his best form with the bat. Also, spinner Moeen Ali has found his form, and he can be a game changer in Indian conditions.

South Africa: With the “Chokers” tag, the four-time semi-finalist South Africa is determined to prove their worth in this tournament. Temba Bbavuma led squad possesses some key players like David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, who are expected to show excellence in the field.

Final Words

The Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be an exciting and fiercely competitive tournament, with several strong contenders vying for the prestigious title. The tournament’s favorites will likely be teams with a history of success, a solid track record in recent international matches, and a balanced squad of experienced players and emerging talents.

Traditional cricket powerhouses like India, England, Australia, and South Africa are expected to be among the frontrunners, given their cricketing solid traditions and impressive performances in previous World Cup editions.