All

Cricket News

WI vs ENG: It Was Good To See Him Back In Training With Us And Bowling Well – Jos Buttler Provides Update On Jofra Archer's Recovery Process

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:07 PM

WI vs ENG: It Was Good To See Him Back In Training With Us And Bowling Well &#8211; Jos Buttler Provides Update On Jofra Archer&#8217;s Recovery Process

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler wants a fully fit Jofra Archer to return to the national side ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Right-arm pacer has been out of the game for a longer period and is currently recuperating in Barbados. The 28-year-old has been out of competitive cricket following elbow surgery during the Indian Premier League 2023.

Jofra Archer missed the Ashes in 2023 as well as this year’s World Cup due to a string of injuries. Archer’s long-running elbow issue flared up again while playing for the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League. After being released by the MI, the fast bowler opted out of the IPL Auction 2024 and is now rehabilitating to get himself ready for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Reuters, Jos Buttler revealed during the West Indies tour that he met with Archer and wanted him to take as much time as possible to recover and stated that all the cricket fans around the world are waiting for his return to cricket.

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler Credits: Twitter

“I haven’t spoken to Jof. Obviously, I saw him in Barbados, it was good to see him back in training with us and bowling well. I know the medical team and staff have got a good plan for him and I think I speak on behalf of all England cricket fans and cricket fans around the world that we want to see Jof back and back for good. So I think it’s important that he takes his time,” Jos Buttler said.

The ECB wants Archer to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be contested in June in the United States and the West Indies. The 28-year-old will look to prove his fitness ahead of the marquee event and make it into England’s 15-men squad for the World Cup.

It Was A Huge Disappointment In My Career – Jos Buttler About ODI World Cup Performance

Speaking on England’s performance against West Indies, Jos Buttler dismissed the ODI and T20 series defeats against the Men in Maroon, suggesting that England has a good idea of how things would be in June 2024 during the T20 World Cup and admitted that he had some difficult times in the white-ball format and hopes to come good for the team.

“There’s been lots of ups and downs throughout the year but it’s always important to keep looking forward. We’ve obviously had five games out here in the Caribbean and had a really good look at what conditions will be like for the World Cup only six months away. So yeah, it’s been a good series.”

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I’ve had some low moments for sure, It was a huge disappointment in my career that [ODI] World Cup just gone, but after you let the dust settle there’s huge motivation and determination to have another crack and keep going. So that desire still burns strongly,” Jos Buttler added.

England lost both the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Jos Buttler-led side’s defeat to the West Indies follows their poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, in which they finished in the bottom half of the league table and barely qualified for the Champions Trophy.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

England National Cricket Team

Jofra Archer

Jos Buttler

WI vs ENG 2023

