WI vs ENG: I’ve Wanted To Play For England All My Life – Harry Brook On Signing Three-Year Contract Extension With ECB

Young England batter Harry Brook stated he had no regrets about signing a three-year contract with the England Cricket Board (ECB), despite the temptation for many players to play T20 leagues throughout the world for shorter contracts.

The ECB has offered three-year central contracts to three English players: Joe Root, Mark Wood, and Harry Brook for the next three years. Unlike Root and Wood, who are both in their 30s and would have appreciated the certainty of a lengthy deal, while Brook is one of the much sought-after players on the franchise circuit.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against West Indies, Harry Brook said that he didn’t have second thoughts about signing the deal with ECB, since he had always wanted to serve his country and was happy to play the series against West Indies, despite being the player to play more games for England in 2023.

“Straight away as soon as England called I was going to sign the contract, I’ve wanted to play for England all my life. Obviously, England made that decision but I’m happy to be out here, to be honest. It’s a different lifestyle. I’ve been waking up at six o’clock every morning and jumping in the sea so it’s been an enjoyable tour so far,” Harry Brook said.

Star England players Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler selected two-year contracts, while Test captain Ben Stokes took on a one-year contract, thinking that central contracts might be worth more when new terms are finalized the following year and Harry Brook would be keen to continue his fine form for England in all three formats of the game.

England Have Been Renowned For Being An Aggressive Side But There Always So Much Time – Harry Brook

Harry Brook discussed England’s strategy in the 50-over format of the game and expressed satisfaction with his performance in the first ODI against the West Indies. He also feels that he has found the proper tempo to play the ODI style of the game

“I liked the way I went about my innings, I’ve struggled a little bit in this format at the start of my career. I haven’t quite found the tempo of how I wanted to play”.

“Until the summer I hadn’t played anything. So yeah, I was just trying to figure out, find my feet in the format really, and try to find a tempo with the way I wanted to bat. England have been renowned for being an aggressive side but there’s always so much time. The other day was a perfect example of that. It was about nine overs from the end that I got out and I felt like I was sat up on the balcony watching for about three hours,” Harry Brook added.

After making an impression with his aggressive batting style, Harry Brook made his debut for his country in 2022, coinciding with England’s victory in the T20 World Cup. Even more solidifying his position was his ascent to prominence as a Test cricket player and could be a crucial player for England in the future.