WI vs ENG: Shimron Hetmyer Dropped For The Last Two T20Is Against England, Alzarri Joseph Rested Ahead Of Australia Series

West Indies finisher Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from the T20I team for the final two matches against England owing to his poor form in the game, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been rested. The Men in Maroon lead the five-match T20 series against England 2-1 and would like to win it on home turf.

Shimron Hetmyer has struggled for form in recent times in white-ball cricket, scoring 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is against England, and was dropped out of the third game in Grenada, The Left-handed finisher scored only 32, 0, and 12 in the three ODIs. Johnson Charles takes his place in the squad, who performed decently well for the team in given opportunities.

Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph has been given a rest ahead of the West Indies tour to Australia next month, which will comprise two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with the fast bowler expected to play in all three formats. The tour kicks off on January 17 with the first Test in Adelaide.

Joseph bowled 3 for 39 in the second T20I, picking up the wickets of Phil Salt, Will Jacks, and Sam Curran as West Indies won by 10 runs, but he went for 50 in the third match as England chased a target of 223. In his place, West Indies has chosen Oshane Thomas, who has 21 wickets from 20 T20Is since making his debut in 2018.

After winning the first two games and having a commanding lead in the series, the hosts were defeated in the third game, falling 1-2. It was a close game between the two teams, and the visitors eventually managed to make a comeback to keep the series alive.

After Phil Salt made a century, England won the third T20I by seven wickets to stay alive in the series. While Harry Brook played a blistering knock to finish things off for the team. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, December 19, and Thursday, December 21.

West Indies squad for last two T20Is vs England Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas