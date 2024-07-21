One of the biggest speculations currently has been whether India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, would travel to Pakistan, for the upcoming edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, earlier next year. The ongoing annual conference in Colombo by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to give a huge update on that.

The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla has already expressed that the final decision of their travel planning would be on the Government of the country. Whatever they do regarding the situation, it will depend on the permission.

However, Pakistan, who has already toured India twice for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the recent ODI World Cup last year, isn’t ready to accept the hybrid model like the Asia Cup, in which rule, India’s games of the Champions Trophy would move either to Dubai or Sri Lanka.

‘India has too much clout in the ICC’- Former PCB Chairman

Recently, many sources confirmed that the Pakistan board has noted that if India doesn’t go on to travel to their country for this ICC tournament, then they too won’t be coming to this part of the world for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

It won’t be a huge issue for either the Blue Brigade or the ICC, both of whom could easily arrange the games of the 2009 champions in Sri Lanka.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood has expressed his doubts over the Indian cricket team participating in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, if they are forced to travel to Pakistan, highlighting the potential backlash for both the ICC and PCB in India’s absence.

‘They are very very slim chances they will agree to play in Pakistan.’ The retired senior bureaucrat, Khalid Mahmood has informed.

He felt that the absence of the Indian team could set a pattern for the rest of the nations, besides explaining the complicated logistics and profitability of the event.

‘India is the richest cricket board and carries a lot of clout. If they don’t send their team to Pakistan I foresee even countries like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh following their path.’ Mahmood noted.

The veteran, who had gone to India twice in 1989 and 1999 as the junior and senior team manager of the Pakistan team, looked at the situation where the profits would fall.

‘This would basically reduce the Champions Trophy into a venture where revenues will take a hit, expenses will grow and profits would fall.’ Khalid told the reporters.

He further advised the PCB to maintain a proper stance of keeping a separation of sports from politics to avoid the complications of many tournaments.

‘Look the thing is at this level you can only lobby and try to convince other boards to be on you side. India has too much clout in the ICC it would do no good for Pakistan to adopt a tit-for-tat strategy.’ The former PCB chairman elaborated.

‘Thing is when the BCCI says it can’t send its team and will play its matches outside Pakistan, it does reduce the purpose for Pakistan of hosting an ICC event.’ He concluded.

Since 2012, both these two countries only faced each other in ICC tournaments, while the last time India went to Pakistan, the year was in 2008 as they featured in the Asia Cup. All the speculations are expected to be answered in a couple of days with the end of the annual conference in Colombo.