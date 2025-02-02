Will MS Dhoni enter politics, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president, Rajeev Shukla, revealed his conversation about the same with the former India captain.

The famous captain has had a successful career, winning the 2007 World T20, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He is the only captain to win three distinct limited-overs ICC events.

Despite rumors over the years, MS Dhoni’s success and popularity have often led supporters to question why he did not enter politics at the age of 43.

MS Dhoni can also be good in politics: Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla of the BCCI recently stated that MS Dhoni has the potential to be a great politician because of his leadership abilities, but Dhoni’s desire to avoid the spotlight appears to have deterred him from entering politics.

Speaking to BeerBiceps on YouTube, the BCCI Vice President recently claimed that Dhoni “can become a good politician”. Shukla also said that he discussed the possibility of entering politics with the former cricketer, but the latter flatly denied any interest.

“I feel Dhoni can become a politician. It is up to him if he will become a politician or not. Sourav, I always felt he would enter Bengal politics. Dhoni can also be good in politics. He will win easily, he is popular. I don’t know if he will enter politics, it is purely in his hands,” Shukla said on the Beer Biceps podcast.

RAJEEV SHUKLA COOKED MS DHONI 💔😭. RANVEER – Who can become the best Politician? RAJEEV SHUKLA – MS DHONI 😂 pic.twitter.com/11MWc7529w — Totla Seth (@LolRounder) February 1, 2025

MS Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India from 2004-2019.

“He said no, no”: Rajeev Shukla on MS Dhoni’s interest in politics

The politician also recounted an unusual talk with Dhoni, who was believed to be running for office. Shukla cited Dhoni’s ‘habit to keep concealed’ when explaining his absence from politics.

“I asked him once that I heard that he was going to contest for Lok Sabha seat, he said ‘No, no, no’.

It is natural to stay hidden, he doesn’t even have a mobile phone with him. It was even hard for the BCCI selectors to approach him, as there was no mobile with him. It is his nature to go away from fame or whatever is his nature. He is not a hermit. He does things seriously, there is no lightness in it,” he added.

MS Dhoni will be seen in the IPL 2025 season as CSK retained him as an uncapped player.

Also read: India Cheated With Harshit Rana’s Substitution In 4th T20I vs England? Veterans Decode The Law

