MS Dhoni has yet to make any decision on whether he’ll play in the IPL 2025 or not, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has answered about the legend’s future.

MS Dhoni, 42, was sad when the Super Kings lost to RCB in the final league game of the IPL 2024 season earlier in May. Despite widespread rumours over his retirement, Dhoni has yet to provide an update on his plans. The 5-time title-winning captain stated in 2023 that he would return to play for at least another year as a present to the fans who had supported him over the years.

Dhoni was seen leaving the field without shaking hands with the opposing players after CSK’s title defence ended in Bengaluru. The former India captain came to Ranchi the day after the game and was spotted riding a bike across the city.

Some of MS Dhoni’s former teammates, such as Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa, have encouraged the wicketkeeper-batsman to return to cricket next year. Uthappa believes Dhoni will be eager to make a good comeback following the setback of the 2024 season.

CSK will wait for MS Dhoni’s decision: Kasi Viswanathan

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that the 5-time champions will wait for MS Dhoni’s decision on his future, noting that the franchise has never interfered with their former captain’s decisions. However, he did state that the club, like the fans, hopes Dhoni will return to play another season of the Indian Premier League in 2025.

“(What is his future). I do not know. It’s a question which only MS can answer. See, the question for us is, we’ve always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him. And as all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and the expectations of fans and me. That’s the case,” Kasi Viswanathan told CSK in an interview.

A lot will depend on MS Dhoni’s fitness, as the veteran campaigner does not play competitive cricket all year. Dhoni had knee surgery last year and will be able to participate in the IPL in 2024. Dhoni was nursing a muscular issue throughout the competition, which influenced his hitting.

Dhoni did not bat higher up the order despite his exceptional big-hitting talent. Dhoni ended the season with 161 runs and a strike rate of 220.

