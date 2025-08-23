The stereotype suggests that women’s cricket remains in the shadow of the men’s game and can’t be commercially successful. But that view is outdated. According to 1xBet, during women’s tournaments (WPL, Women’s World Cup), betting volume beats events like India vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and even English Premier League (EPL) matches.

History of struggle: how Indian women broke through in cricket

Women’s cricket in India has a tough history. First matches were held back in the 1970s, but without full support from the federation, without TV broadcasts, and spectators.

Everything changed after the breakthrough in 2017 – India’s women’s team reached the World Cup final, where they lost in a dramatic match. That defeat became a turning point, as belief grew in Indian society that the girls could bring the trophy home.

In 2020 came another leap – the T20 World Cup final, where the Indian women once again fought for the title. That’s when a new narrative was born – women in cricket became national heroes. Total viewing time for women’s matches in India grew by 2.45 times.

It’s also worth mentioning the Women’s Asia Cup, held since 2004 and considered a key regional tournament. As of 2024, there have been 9 editions, and India has won 7 of them. It’s the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history.

WPL – historic turning point

In 2023, BCCI launched Women’s Premier League (WPL) – a full, well-organised league with franchises, drafts, TV rights, studios, and advertising. By 2024, the WPL had over 103 million TV viewers, and the final drew over 30,000 fans to the stadium.

In 2025, numbers grew even more. According to Jay Shah, over 30 million viewers watched the opening match, TV ratings rose by 150%, and the digital audience grew by 70%. The JioStar platform recorded:

142 % growth in linear TV audience

twice as many views on CTV compared with 2024

total reach – 300 million viewers

The WPL officially became the second-most valuable women’s league in the world after the US WNBA.

Women’s cricket catching up with men’s game

According to Kantar’s India in Search study, interest in women’s cricket in India grew by 103% in the past year. With 223 million monthly searches, it’s already a serious influence factor.

The 2020 WT20 final at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was attended by 86,000 fans – just slightly fewer than the men’s final at the same stadium. In India, the final’s broadcast had 9.02 million TV viewers, with a total watch time of 5.4 billion minutes in the country.

In 2023, the Women’s T20 World Cup set a new global record – 192 million hours watched worldwide, 44% more than in 2020. In India alone, ICC reports 105 million TV viewers for the tournament, still less than the men’s T20 WC 2022 (167 million TV reach in India), but growth rates are impressive.

The 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup got 1.64 billion video views on ICC digital platforms – the highest digital result among all women’s tournaments and third overall among ICC tournaments after men’s ODI WC 2019 and T20 WC 2021.

Commercially, women’s cricket hasn’t yet reached the men’s level. Media rights for men’s IPL are valued at $6.2 billion, while the WPL rights are $116 million for five years (Viacom18). At the same time, growth is unprecedented: in 2025, the WPL attracted 70 brands across 45 categories, 40% more than in 2023.

