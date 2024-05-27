Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned keeper Azam Khan’s fitness levels and said that he would never let someone like him near the Men in Green team.

Former cricketers have been discussing the youngster’s fitness for quite some time. Despite regularly raising concerns, the 25-year-old has yet to regain his fitness, prompting further criticism.

Azam Khan has yet to show his ability to perform at the international level. Since making his international debut in 2021, the keeper-batsman has scored only 88 runs in 12 T20Is at 11, with a best of 30.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Afridi said a high fitness level improves the body language on the field.

“Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can’t compromise on fitness. I would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the team as far as fitness is concerned,” Afridi was quoted by Sportskeeda.

Worried about Azam Khan’s glovework against spinners in West Indies: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan are currently playing a T20I series against England and trail 0-1 after losing the second game at Birmingham. On June 6, the Men in Green will face the United States in the first T20 World Cup match of 2024.

Afridi stated that Azam may struggle behind the stumps on West Indian surfaces during the forthcoming T20 World Cup since the ball typically remains low.

“In England, the ball carries behind the stumps (while keeping). But when they’ll go to the West Indies, the ball won’t carry as much there, it will keep low. I hope he doesn’t struggle, but I am worried about his keeping against spinners in West Indian conditions with this fitness, because the ball stays low there and you have to keep your body low as well,” the former Pakistan captain stated.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Also Read: IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc Credits Family Support For Special Comeback