WPL 2024: Deandra Dottin, Chamari Athapaththu, Veda Krishnamurthy Among The 165 Players To Go Under Hammer In WPL Auction

The second WPL auction will take place in Mumbai on December 9, which could have 165 players up for bid, including well-known players like Deandra Dottin, Shabnim Ismail, and Chamari Athapaththu. Major-capped Indian players Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, and Veda Krishnamurthy are in the final pool of players up for grabs.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) took place earlier this year, which marked a grand success in Women’s Cricket. The Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz were the five teams who took part in the league. The Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals in the championship game to win the first season.

There were 22 game players in the first season of the Women’s Premier League, which was held in three different locations in Mumbai. The dates for the second season, which is anticipated to take place in February, are now being finalized by the BCCI.

Additionally, it’s anticipated that the competition will take place across several cities including Mumbai and Bangalore.

Players from foreign nations are eligible to occupy nine of the thirty spots that will be available for the five teams. Only two players, Australia’s Kim Garth, and the West Indies’ Dottin, have listed their base prices in the highest bracket, at INR 50 lakhs. Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu, who is currently enjoying a fantastic run of form at bat has listed her base price at INR 30 lakh.

Days before the competition, Deandra Dottin was cut from the Gujarat Giants squad after signing a contract worth INR 60 lakh ahead of the team’s debut. Dottin publicly refuted the Giants’ allegation that she was recovering from a medical situation at the time ahead of the WPL 2023.

With a base price of INR 40 lakh, the England wicketkeeper Amy Jones, the Australian duo of Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, and Ismail are grouped in the second-highest category. Sutherland and Wareham, like Garth, were selected by the Giants for the inaugural season before being let go.

Besides, there are fifteen players from Associate nations in the auction pool, including Tara Norris of the USA and Natthakan Chantham, a batter from Thailand.

The Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with the highest salary cap, set at ₹5.95 crore. The Mumbai Indians, the reigning champions, received the lowest purse of all five teams (₹2.1 crore). The previous season’s runners-up, the Delhi Capitals, had ₹2.25 crore in their bankroll.