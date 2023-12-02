BCCI Announces India Women’s Squad For England T20 Series And For Test Series Against England And Australia

The BCCI Women’s Selection Committee announced the India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England and the two Test matches against Australia and England on Friday, December 1. The bulk of India’s squad for the shortest format consisted of the players who participated in the Hangzhou Asian Games and took home gold.

Experienced Indian players including captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana have made it into the Indian team. Mannat Kashyap, bowlers Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja, and expert pacer Titas Sadhu have all been selected, with them making an impact for the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

For the first time since 2014, test cricket will be played during the India women’s home season. Since then, the Indian side has only participated in two Test matches, which were away games against Australia and England in 2021. The team played effectively in both contests and was able to win the championship.

The India women’s senior team will play against England in a three-match T20I series starting on December 6th. The second and third games will take place at Wankhede Stadium on December 9th and 10th, respectively, with all matches starting at 7:00 pm. After this, India and England will play a one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium from December 14th to 17th.

Team India’s home series against the Australian Women’s team will begin with a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21st to 24th, followed by a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on December 28th, the second on December 30th, and the third on January 2nd, 2024. All of these matches will start at 1:30 pm and will be held at the Wankhede Stadium.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

India’s squad for Tests against England & Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar