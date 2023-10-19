SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

WPL 2024: Full List Of Retained And Released Players Announced Ahead Of Auction

pencil icon
Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM

WPL 2024: Full List Of Retained And Released Players Announced Ahead Of Auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL), on Thursday (October 19), announced the list of players who have been retained by the franchises ahead of the auction for the second season of the competition.

The inaugural edition of the WPL was held earlier this year. A total of five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz – participated in the competition. Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season by beating Delhi Capitals in the final.

Following the successful campaign in the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians have released four players – Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht and Sonam Yadav. They have released 13 players including five overseas players.

WPL – List of retained and released players:

Gujarat Giants are all set to completely overhaul their squad after releasing as many as 11 of the 19 players who formed the squad during WPL 2023.  Out of those 11 released players, 7 are Indians while the remaining four are overseas player. They have released their Australian trio of Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham as well as Sophia Dunkley.

Runners-up of the first season, Delhi Capitals have retained the most number of players – 15 and have released only 3 – Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter and Tara Norris. Just like Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz have also retained 13 and have released 4 players.

As far as Royal Challengers Bangalore are concerned, they have released seven players after finishing last in the first season. They have released 4 Indians and 3 overseas players – Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt and Erin Burns.

List of retained and released players

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dane Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

(*marks overseas players)

Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots
DC 15 5 11.25 2.25 3 1
GG 8 3 7.55 5.95 10 3
MI 13 5 11.4 2.1 5 1
RCB 11 3 10.15 3.35 7 3
UPW 13 5 9.5 4 5 1
Total 60 21 49.85 17.65 30 9

Tagged:

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

UP Warriorz

WPL

WPL Auction

Related Article
WPL 2023: Star West Indies All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Ruled Out Of Inaugural Edition Of Women&#8217;s Premier League 2023
WPL 2023: Star West Indies All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Ruled Out Of Inaugural Edition Of Women’s Premier League 2023

Mar 4, 2023, 12:30 PM

IPL 2023: Test Matches Are Now Yielding Results, You Hardly See Any Test Ending In A Draw Now- IPL Chairman Lists Post IPL Changes In Cricket
IPL 2023: Test Matches Are Now Yielding Results, You Hardly See Any Test Ending In A Draw Now- IPL Chairman Lists Post IPL Changes In Cricket

Feb 26, 2023, 9:36 PM

IPL 2023: The IPL Pays Players A Lot, The BBL Is Nothing In Front Of The IPL &#8211; Ex-Pakistani Player, Who Has Previously Played In The IPL
IPL 2023: The IPL Pays Players A Lot, The BBL Is Nothing In Front Of The IPL – Ex-Pakistani Player, Who Has Previously Played In The IPL

Feb 26, 2023, 11:14 AM

GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Legends League T20
GJG vs BHK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Legends League T20

Sep 27, 2022, 4:39 PM

Joginder Sharma Reminisced 2007 World Cup T20 Final
Joginder Sharma Reminisced 2007 World Cup T20 Final

Sep 25, 2022, 6:05 PM

IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Legends League T20
IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Legends League T20

Sep 25, 2022, 12:58 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic