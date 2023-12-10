WPL 2024: I’m Shocked She Didn’t Get Taken – Charlotte Edwards On Chamari Athapaththu Not Finding A Buyer In WPL Auction

Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards expressed her surprise to see Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu go unsold in the WPL auction 2024 after performing exceedingly well in franchise cricket over the last year.

Chamari Athapaththu, one of the best batters in the world, went unsold in the World Premier League 2024 auction. Despite having set her starting price as low as 30 lakh, she was unable to find a buyer. This will be a tremendous letdown for her after a fantastic time in the recently concluded WBBL in Australia.

Speaking to the media after the auction, Charlotte Edwards said that she was surprised to see Chamari Athapaththu going unsold in the WPL auction, as he has done a brilliant job in franchise cricket over the last 12 months around the globe.

“I thought she was going to be one of the top three picks, I’m shocked she didn’t get taken. She’s a high-quality player who has performed brilliantly over the last 12 months in franchise cricket,” Mumbai Indians coach Charlotte Edwards.

The Sri Lankan skipper finished the Women’s Big Bash League season as the competition’s second-leading run-scorer, with 552 runs at an average of 42.46 with a strike rate of 127.19 while playing for the Sydney Thunder. Her exploits helped the Thunder qualify for the playoffs, and she was also named as the MVP of the tournament.

Annabel Sutherland Has Got Great Leadership Attributes And Is A Great Player – Jonathan Batty

Delhi Capitals coach Jonathan Batty was pleased with the pick of the Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, as she got the ability to bowl in all three phases of the game alongside batting at the lower-down order and revealed that she was the team’s first-choice pick in the auction because she has the all-round ability to contribute to the team’s success.

“She was the No. 1 all-rounder on the list, she can bowl in all three phases of the game and can bat anywhere from three to number seven, Annabel is a very multiskilled player … she’s really level, she’s got great leadership attributes and is a great team player”.

“She covers a lot of bases with us – a fast bowler and her batting prowess really completes our squad. She was going to be our No. 1 pick from the start with all those attributes,” Capitals coach Jonathan Batty said.

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland will play for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2024 season after the franchise paid a record INR 2 crore at the auction. The presence of the Australian all-rounder now gives Delhi Capitals the option of using her or Jess Jonnasen as the fourth foreign pick, depending on the pitch conditions.