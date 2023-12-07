WPL 2024: Women’s Premier League To Be Held Across Multiple Venues For The Next Edition, With Matches Likely Being Played In Mumbai And Bengaluru

Following the success of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the second edition is set to follow the IPL’s multi-city home-away format. The first edition of the WPL games were played at DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. However, the matches for the second season may be held in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) was held earlier this year, and it was a huge success for women’s cricket. The league included five teams: the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz. The Mumbai Indians won the first season by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the championship game.

According to PTI, the final decision on the venue selection for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League will be made on auction day, and it is said that Mumbai and Bangalore are the front-runners to host the tournament for the next season, with Bengaluru bringing in more support for women’s cricket across the country.

“The final decision (about venues) might come on December 9 (the day of the WPL auction) but it is highly likely that this year it (WPL) will follow the multi-city format with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the front-runners at this moment.

“The WPL was received well by the fans in the opening year, and it is the right time to take it to different cities. Bengaluru always has a good audience for women’s cricket, and it has now grown because of the RCB women’s team,” a BCCI source said.

There were 22 game players in the first season of the Women’s Premier League, which was held in three different locations in Mumbai. The dates for the second season, which is anticipated to take place in February, are now being finalized by the BCCI, and the schedule will be announced by the BCCI.

As An RCB Fan, I Would Love To Play In Chinnaswamy Stadium – Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana praised the idea of bringing in a multi-city Women’s Premier League and is excited to play in front of a fully-packed Chinnaswamy stadium. She believes the BCCI’s move will assist women’s cricket in attracting a broader audience.

“It would be great to have WPL in a multi-city format. That might be the next step and I am sure people right here would look into it and make it happen. As an RCB fan, I would love to play in Chinnaswamy where people are chanting RCB, RCB’ and just to be in that environment,” Mandhana stated.

“That is something which is one step ahead for us that it (multi-city format) can reach to places where women’s cricket hasn’t reached and to get a new audience going into women’s cricket,” Smriti Mandhana added.

The five teams in the WPL come from various parts of India. The second edition will most likely coincide with Team India’s home series against England, and it will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024; BCCI will select a venue considering various criteria for the next edition of the WPL.