“There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million Kane Williamson’s New Zealand were rewarded with $1.6 million in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final,” ICC maintained in its release.

All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

As India qualified for the WTC final for the second time in a row, Australia will make its debut appearance in the final. In BGT 2023, Rohit Sharma-led side won the four-test match series with a margin of 2-1 against Australia in India.

World Test Championship final will be a big opportunity for India to end India’s drought in ICC events as the all-exciting WTC final is set to begin on June 7 in Oval. Pat Cummins will return to lead the Australia team in England as he missed the last two Tests and will look to lead his side to the first ICC title under his leadership.

Meanwhile most of the Australian Test players not participating in the IPL, will come with better preparation than India for the finals and it will interesting to see whether the Rohit Sharma side-side adopted the England condition quickly to give a stiff challenge to Australia

India Squad For World Test Championship final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia Squad for World Test Championship Final: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazelwood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.